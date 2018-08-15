Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers' Independence Day celebrations and more - Cricket News of Today, 15th August 2018

The Indian cricket team celebrated the country's 72nd Independence Day by hoisting the tri-colour in London. They then departed for Nottingham which will host the third Test of the ongoing series against England.

All eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli and the condition of his back injury. While Sunil Gavaskar has implored the in-form right-hander to play at Trent Bridge, Kumar Sangakkara jumped to the defence of India's misfiring batting unit.

India women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave a glowing demonstration of her hitting ability by powering Lancashire Thunder to a much needed win against Yorkshire Diamonds in the KIA Super League.

In other news, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq declared that India's challenge in the upcoming Asia Cup will be reduced by half if Kohli were to be kept quiet.

Gavaskar urges Kohli to play 3rd Test even if 50 percent fit

Sunil Gavaskar has implored Virat Kohli to take the field at Trent Bridge irrespective of injury concerns

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has urged Indian captain Virat Kohli to take the field for the third Test against England irrespective of his injury concerns. The iconic opener called upon the 29-year old to play at Trent Bridge even if he were to regain only fifty percent fitness.

"Virat Kohli has to assess his injury himself, whether to take the risk or not. But if I were the captain, I would want Kohli to play even if he's 50 per cent fit. He's such a crucial element. He has to play unless he can't bend or walk. At the end of the day, he has to decide how much pain he can bear. For me Virat has to play", Gavaskar told India Today.

Kohli is determined to recover from the major back injury which had hampered his batting at Lord's. 0-2 down in the five-match series, the beleaguered Indian team could find themselves staring at further bleakness if they were to lose the services of their skipper. The third Test begins at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

