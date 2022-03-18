SA vs BAN 2022: South Africa should place their trust in domestic first-class cricket veterans

Losing as many as six Test team regulars to the IPL is a big blow to South Africa, who seek to maintain their unbeaten Test run under Dean Elgar's captaincy. The southpaw has not yet lost a Test series after being appointed captain.

However, their upcoming challenge against Bangladesh is formidable given their depleted resources and the choice of venues.

Elgar wasn't the captain the last time Proteas lost a home Test series against a sub-continental side. That was just around three years ago, when Sri Lanka stunned South Africa to win a Test series 2-0.

Interestingly, the two defeats to Sri Lanka in that series came at the exact same venues which have been declared for this series. Durban and Port Elizabeth offer conditions that have helped Asian teams at times.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Big news on the Proteas squad for Bangladesh.



Eight South African cricketers with IPL contracts will play in a one-day home series against Bangladesh before leaving for India. Big news on the Proteas squad for Bangladesh. Eight South African cricketers with IPL contracts will play in a one-day home series against Bangladesh before leaving for India.

T20 specialists not a go-to choice for South Africa

South Africa will have a huge selection headache before announcing their Test squad against Bangladesh. Their bowling attack will be severely dented following the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. On top of that, Anrich Nortje is yet to return to full fitness.

The Proteas will surely be paying a price if they decide to opt for the pairing of Sisanda Magala and Lutho Simpala. Both these fast bowlers lack experience at the top level.

Lutho Sipamla hasn't impressed mutch in Test cricket

Simpala has already played for the Test team and his performances have been inconsistent. Both these players have been heavily criticized for their high economy rates, something that has raised concerns over their selection.

The SA team desperately needs to respect other performers in the domestic four-day competitions as they take on Bangladesh on flatter wickets. Along with Duanne Olivier, who leads the attack, South Africa must call up Gauteng's fast-bowler Delano Potgieter.

Potgieter was this season's second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers, behind Olivier. More importantly, his batting abilities will give more strength to South Africa's tail.

Kyle Simmonds from the Western Province is another who deserves a call-up as a back-up for Keshav Maharaj. Simmonds finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker in the domestic four-Day franchise tournament.

Aiden Markram might be replaced for the Bangladesh series

From a batting perspective, CSA will have to replace the services of Aiden Markram and Rassie Van der Dussen. Ryan Rickleton is as good as it comes. The elegant right-hander boasts of an above-50 average in first-class cricket.

Given Markram's lack of form, Proteas might look at other options. Eastern's Wesley Marshall has also emerged as one of the best middle-order players on the domestic circuit. Marshall also topped the scoring charts for his team and has the experience of over 70 first-class matches.

It is time for CSA to reward their four-day veterans as they seek to replace their key performers.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat