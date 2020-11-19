SA vs ENG 2020: England's squad for the tour

The England Cricket team will travel to South Africa to play a limited-overs series (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs) from November 27 to December 9th.

While there is some internal conflict in the Cricket South Africa Board that threatens to disrupt proceedings, it appears that the tour will go on as scheduled.

The ECB opted to give rest to some key players such as Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, owing to their exploits in the IPL. All four of them will feature in the 3 T20Is but will be rested for the ODIs. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and skipper Eoin Morgan are, however, allowed to play in both formats.

A fit-again Reece Topley was recalled for both the T20s and the ODIs. Liam Livingstone could also make his ODI debut after being selected in the ODI squad. Dawid Malan will make way for him.

Olly Stone, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes and Joe Root will come into the squad for the ODI series, replacing the IPL quartet.

England T20 Squad for South Africa Series

Reece Topley has had some injury problems plaguing him.

England T20 Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Notable Omissions: Tom Banton and James Vince

England is placed second in the ICC T20I Rankings, only behind Australia. Eoin Morgan's side last played a three-match T20I series against Australia just before the start of the IPL. England won the series 2-1, with Jos Buttler winning the Player of the Series award for his impressive performances at the top of the batting order.

Dawid Malan will look to consolidate his place at the top of the ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings, with Babar Azam closing in. Moeen Ali also has a lot to prove to himself and to the team that has been backing him despite his somewhat lackluster displays.

England ODI Squad for South Africa Series

Liam Livingstone could make his ODI debut. (Image Credits: ecb.co.uk)

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Notable Omissions: Tom Banton and James Vince

Debutants: Liam Livingstone

England is, without a doubt, the number one ODI team in the world currently. However, they lost their last ODI series 1-2 to Australia and will look to get a better result this time around. They'll have to do so without the services of ace speedster Jofra Archer and star all-rounder Ben Stokes, with the duo getting rested for the ODIs.

Left-arm quick Reece Topley should partner Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Mark Wood in England's pace battery, with Olly Stone serving as a backup option. Liam Livingstone is also in line to make his ODI debut and could get an opportunity to do so.