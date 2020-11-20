South Africa vs England 2020: Full schedule and telecast details

The England cricket team travels to South Africa to take part in a limited-overs series that begins on November 27th. The series will consist of a 3-match T20I series and a 3-match ODI series.
The six matches will be held at two venues- the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl. The first T20I is on November 27th, and the second and third T20Is take place on November 29th and December 1st. The three ODIs will take place on 4th, 6th, and 9th December.
South Africa have announced a 24-man squad for both the T20s and the ODIs, with Quinton De Kock leading the side. Eoin Morgan will captain the England side for both the T20 and the ODI series. The England team have opted to rest some of their key players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the ODIs as they played in this year's IPL.
SA vs ENG telecast details
India and subcontinent: Sony Six, Sony ESPN
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Fox Sports
Pakistan: Ten Cricket Pakistan
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
USA: Willow TV
Caribbean: ESPN
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus
Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD
Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)
MENA Nations (Middle East and North African countries): OSN Cricket HD
Digital streaming: SonyLiv/ Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV
Complete schedule for England's 2020 tour of South Africa
1st T20I: November 27th - Newlands, Cape Town- 09:30 PM (IST), 04:00 PM (GMT), 06:00 PM (Local)
2nd T20I: November 29th - Boland Park, Paarl- 06:00 PM (IST), 12:30 PM (GMT), 02:30 PM (Local)
3rd T20I: December 1st - Newlands, Cape Town- 09:30 PM (IST), 04:00 PM (GMT), 06:00 PM (Local)
1st ODI: December 4th - Newlands, Cape Town- 04:30 PM (IST), 11:00 AM (GMT), 01:00 PM (Local)
2nd ODI: December 6th - Boland Park, Paarl- 01:30 PM (IST), 08:00 AM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local)
3rd ODI: December 9th - Newlands, Cape Town- 04:30 PM (IST), 11:00 AM (GMT), 01:00 PM (Local)