SA vs ENG ODI 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

England will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 27. The three-game World Cup Super League (WCSL) series is hugely significant for the Proteas, keeping their qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in mind.

A whitewash for England would mean South Africa will have to play the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July to confirm their berth at the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

If South Africa win one of their three games against England, they must then beat the Netherlands on March 31 and April 2 to avoid playing the qualifier. Similarly, if they win two games against the Englishmen, they will then need to register just one triumph against the Dutch.

The best-case scenario for South Africa would be beating England 3-0, but that wouldn’t be an easy task at all. The ODI series will also mark the much-awaited comeback of England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who hasn't played an international match since March 2021 due to his battles with injuries. The pacer has done reasonably well in SA20, claiming eight wickets in five matches.

Speaking of Bloemfontein, history is not on South Africa’s side. England have never lost an ODI to the Proteas at the venue.

SA vs ENG ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

1st ODI: January 27 - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (4:30 PM)

2nd ODI: January 29 - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (1:30 PM)

3rd ODI: February 1 - Diamond Oval, Kimberley (4:30 PM)

The first and third SA vs England ODIs will start at 1:00 PM local time (11:00 AM GMT), while the second one-dayer will begin at 10:00 AM local time (8:00 AM GMT).

SA vs ENG ODI 2023 telecast channel list in India

Sony Sports Network has bagged India's broadcast rights for the South Africa-England ODI series.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA



The



Grab your ticket here 🎟️



#SAvENG #BePartOfIt It's a record that's as close as can be 🏏The #Proteas take on England in a 3-match Betway ODI Series from 27 January - 1 February in Bloemfontein and KimberleyGrab your ticket here 🎟️ bit.ly/3GTJHR6 It's a record that's as close as can be 🏏The #Proteas take on England in a 3-match Betway ODI Series from 27 January - 1 February in Bloemfontein and Kimberley 💪Grab your ticket here 🎟️ bit.ly/3GTJHR6#SAvENG #BePartOfIt https://t.co/fNI4hvahD4

As such, Sony Sports channels in India will live telecast the ODI series. All the matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Poll : 0 votes