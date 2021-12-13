3 reasons Rohit Sharma's absence will be a blow for India in South Africa Tests

In a major blow to Team India, Test vice-captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match series in South Africa, which is set to begin on December 26.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced that Rohit, who was promoted to vice-captain in the Test squad replacing Ajinkya Rahane ahead of this series, has picked up a hamstring injury.

The governing body has named 30-year-old Priyank Panchal as Rohit Sharma's replacement in the squad.

In a statement, the BCCI wrote:

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad."

With Rohit Sharma out, the BCCI announced the revised squad for the series.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Priyank Panchal.

The 34-year-old joins Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar on India's injury list for the Test series in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was India's best batter in Tests over the last year. He will be a huge miss for the team as they look to win their first Test series in South Africa.

Here are three reasons why India will miss Rohit Sharma in the Test series in South Africa:

#1 Prolific run-scorer at the top

Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form since being pushed up to open in Tests.

Ever since he was moved up the order to open in Tests, Rohit Sharma has been grinding out runs for India in the longest format, as he has been doing in white-ball cricket.

The right-hander scored 1585 runs in 27 matches, averaging 39.62 from his debut till 2019. He scored three centuries in that period.

It was in the home series against South Africa in 2019 that Rohit Sharma was given a go as an opener, and injuries aside, he has not looked back since, making that spot his own.

In that series he scored 529 runs, hitting three centuries, including a double-ton.

Since the start of that three-match series, Rohit Sharma has hit 1462 runs in just 16 matches, scoring at an average of 58.48, with five centuries as an opener.

He missed India's tour of New Zealand last year and two games in their triumph Down Under earlier this year, but showed his credentials away from home with a stellar series in England.

One of the best openers in the world since being played in that position, Rohit Sharma will be a big miss, especially with India's middle order not quite in top form.

#2 Leadership credentials

Rohit Sharma has just been promoted to be Virat Kohli's deputy in Tests.

With Ajinkya Rahane's form making his selection in the playing XI a doubt for India, Rohit Sharma was promoted to the role of vice-captain.

Apart from this, he has also been made India's captain in ODIs as well as T20 Internationals (T20Is).

India are now going into the series without naming a deputy for skipper Virat Kohli.

While India have experienced players in the form of Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin to help Kohli lead the side, there is no doubt about Rohit's ability as a leader.

He has been a great captain for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and his man management skills have been praised by his teammates.

To lose a leader in the squad ahead of a big series like this is always a big blow for any team.

#3 Addition to long injury list

Rohit Sharma joined fellow opener Shubman Gill on a growing injury list.

Rohit Sharma is the latest on India's growing injury list. His fellow opener Shubman Gill as well as spin bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were all ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to injury.

Rohit's injury means yet another big player will be missing from the crucial series.

India's bench strength was tested massively in the triumphant series Down Under earlier this year, but expecting a repeat every time may be too much to ask for.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will have to step up big time in the absence of Rohit and Gill, who are also two of the best players of short bowling in the Indian team.

Conditions in South Africa will be testing and the squad will have to rise to the occasion to help India register their first series win there.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar