SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – March 5, 2025

South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) go head-to-head in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, March 5, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Proteas finished at the top of Group A, winning two out of their three matches, while the other was washed out.

Ad

The Kiwis, meanwhile, had a solid group stage, but came undone against Varun Chakaravarthy in their last match against India, resulting in a second-place finish in Group A. Both teams are well equipped in all departments and have a solid team to compete in the conditions in Pakistan.

We can expect a tightly contested battle between these two sides. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this one.

Ad

Trending

#3 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA)

Marco Jansen is one of the most in-form cricketers in the world right now. The Proteas all-rounder is shining with both the bat and the ball, and could have another solid outing against New Zealand. He picked up a three-wicket-haul in South Africa's comfortable win over England in their final group-stage game.

In his only outing against New Zealand, Jansen bowled a tight spell of 3/31, and he could trouble the Kiwi batters with his pace and left-arm angle. Jansen is also in great form with the bat and could strike some lusty blows coming in at No. 7 or 8, significantly increasing his point-scoring potential. He's a solid captaincy choice for your teams.

Ad

#2 Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ)

Kane Williamson will be the lynchpin of this NZ batting lineup.

Despite New Zealand's defeat to India in their final group-stage game, one overwhelming positive was Kane Williamson's return to form. On a tricky batting surface, Williamson played a controlled and composed innings to anchor New Zealand's chase, eventually falling for 81.

Ad

The 34-year-old batter also has an excellent record against South Africa. In 18 innings, NZ's No. 3 has scored 803 runs at an average of 57.4, making three hundreds and fifties each. On what should be a great batting surface at Lahore, Kane has both the consistency, technique, and a great batting position to be a great Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA)

Rassie van der Dussen has been at the top of his game in CT 2025, scoring two half-centuries in as many innings. South Africa's No. 3 batter is very familiar with the conditions in Pakistan due to his very successful recent stints in the Pakistan Super League.

Ad

Like Williamson, van der Dussen has a solid record against New Zealand, albeit in a limited sample space. In two innings, he has scored 200 runs against the Black Caps, including a match-winning 133 in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Van der Dussen is an excellent player of spin, and on what should be a really docile surface at Lahore, he could easily milk runs and stroke his way to a hundred. As a result, South Africa's No. 3 is a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback