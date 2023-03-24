SA vs WI 2023: SuperSport Park, Centurion pitch history and T20I records

SuperSport Park will play host to the first T20I of the series between South Africa and West Indies tomorrow afternoon in Centurion. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST (2:00 PM Local Time).

West Indies and South Africa recently played a three-match ODI series which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Proteas won the Test series on this tour and will be keen to record a T20I series win against the two-time T20 World Cup winners as well.

Before the T20I series begins, here's a look at some important details about pitch history of SuperSport Park.

SuperSport Park, Centurion T20I records & stats

South Africa do not have the best T20I record in Centurion. The Proteas have played 12 T20Is on this ground, recording five wins and seven losses. This venue hosted its first T20I match in 2009 and the latest T20I in Centurion happened on April 16, 2021.

The Proteas are currently on a three-match losing streak in T20Is at SuperSport Park, which is why the West Indies will fancy their chances. Here's a list of some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played on this ground:

T20I matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 122 - Babar Azam (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/6 - Umar Gul (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2013

Highest team score: 241/6 - South Africa vs. England, 2009

Lowest team score: 100 - South Africa vs. Pakistan, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 226/5 - England vs. South Africa, 2020

Average first-innings score: 177

SuperSport Park, Centurion pitch report

The conditions in Centurion are great for batting. The average first innings score on this ground is 177, while in 2020, England chased down a 223-run target in a T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

Fans should expect a high-scoring contest between South Africa and West Indies tomorrow at this venue. The pacers may receive some help from the surface, but the conditions are unlikely to favor the spinners much.

SuperSport Park, Centurion last T20I match

Pakistan defeated South Africa by three wickets in the last T20I hosted by Centurion. Rassie van der Dussen scored a 36-ball 52 while batting at number three, but the rest of the South African batters could not contribute much as Pakistan bowled them out for 144 runs.

Chasing 145 for a win, Pakistan lost seven wickets as well, but Fakhar Zaman's 34-ball 60 helped them complete a successful run-chase. Here are brief scores from that match:

Brief Scores: Pakistan 149/7 (Fakhar Zaman 60, Sisanda Magala 2/33) beat South Africa 144 (Rassie van der Dussen 52, Faheem Ashraf 3/17) by 3 wickets.

