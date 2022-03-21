SA-W vs AU-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on Australia Women (AU-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, on Saturday, March 19, became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the tournament. Meg Lanning and co. have won all five of their games thus far and are sitting atop the points table with ten points and a net run rate of 1.424.

They are coming off a win over Mithali Raj’s India by six wickets at the Eden Park in Auckland. Darcie Brown, who returned to the playing XI, was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets. The speedster got rid of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia.

Bhatia, captain Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur scored half-centuries to help the Women in Blue score 277-7. The Aussies commenced their run chase with authority, courtesy of a 121-run stand for the opening wicket between Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes.

Healy was the more attacking of the two, making 72 off 65, before falling prey to Sneh Rana. However, Meg Lanning carried on and scored 97 to take Australia to the cusp of victory. Beth Mooney smashed Jhulan Goswami for two fours in the last over to take the Australians over the finish line.

Meanwhile, South Africa, led by Sune Luus, have shown a lot of character in the tournament. They are one win away from qualifying for the next round. They have been involved in some close games but have held their nerves to stay unbeaten thus far. They beat New Zealand by two wickets in their previous outing.

Shabnim Ismail and Ayobanga Khaka picked up three wickets apiece to help restrict the White Ferns to 228 in 47.5 overs. Thereafter, Laura Wolvaardt scored 67 to lay the platform for the run chase.

The match went right down to the wire as New Zealand kept chipping in with wickets. However, Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 34-run knock helped SA-W win the game comfortably.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

SA-W are yet to beat AU-W in WODIs. The Australians have won 13 of 14 games, while one match in 2016 ended in a tie. Considering the same, AU-W will go into the game as the firm favourites.

Prediction: Australia Women to win.

