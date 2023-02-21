SA-W vs BAN-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

The final group-stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will take place tonight at Newlands, where hosts South Africa Women will take on Bangladesh Women. It is a do-or-die game for the home team as they need to win tonight to keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals.

South Africa Women hold the fourth position in the Group 1 points table with one win from three matches. If they win tonight against Bangladesh Women, they will jump to the second spot and seal their place in the semifinals.

Having already been knocked out, Bangladesh Women will aim to spoil South Africa Women's party tonight. In case Bangladesh Women win at Newlands, New Zealand Women will advance to the semifinals.

Before the crucial Group 1 match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.

SA-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Bangladesh Women by 9-1. Bangladesh Women won their first-ever T20I against South Africa Women but have lost all nine of them played since.

SA-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa Women have a 1-0 lead in the Women's T20 World Cup matches against Bangladesh Women. Their only meeting on the grand stage took place in 2018.

Last 5 SA-W vs BAN-W matches

South Africa Women have won their last five encounters against Bangladesh Women. Here is a short summary of those games:

SA-W (109/9) beat BAN-W (79/5) by 30 runs, Nov 19, 2018. SA-W (64/4) beat BAN-W (41/6) by 23 runs, May 20, 2018. SA-W (169/4) beat BAN-W (137/5) by 32 runs, May 19, 2018. SA-W (127/6) beat BAN-W (110/5) by 17 runs, May 17, 2018. SA-W (109/4) beat BAN-W (106/4) by 6 wickets, Sep 14, 2013.

Will Bangladesh Women snap their losing streak against South Africa Women? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes