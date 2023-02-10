SA20 2023, Final, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face off in the final of the SA20 2023 on Thursday, February 9. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. They were the first team to make it through to the semis and finished with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.927.

They will go into the game after beating David Miller’s Paarl Royals by 29 runs in the semis. After putting up a decent score of 153 for eight on the board, they bowled the Royals out for 124 in 19 overs. Rilee Rossouw was named the Player of the Match for his 41-ball 56.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, had their troubled time in the league stage. They finished third in the table after garnering 19 points from 10 matches courtesy of four victories.

They defeated Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs in the semi-final at SuperSport Park. Aiden Markram became the third batter after du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen to score hundreds in the tournament. He also won the Player of the Match award.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Final, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Saturday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers has been pretty decent for batting. But chasing teams have found it tough. In crunch matches, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

No team has chased down targets in excess of 180 in the tournament, which shows how tough it has been to bat second. In a big game like the final, the team batting first will have a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

