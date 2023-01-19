SA20 2023, Match 14, Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the SA20 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The match will take place at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals, led by David Miller, are currently placed second in the points table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.322. They have every chance of displacing the Pretoria Capitals from the top of the points table if they manage to secure victory with a bonus point.

The Royals will go into the game after beating the Durban Super Giants by 10 runs in their previous match. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin was the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-14-3. Wihan Lubbe also scored a half-century while batting at No.3.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, on the other hand, are languishing at fifth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.579. They have a chance to go up to second in the table in they win their next game. They are currently on a two-match winning streak.

After back-to-back wins over MI Cape Town, they will be high on confidence. They defeated Rashid Khan’s men by two wickets in their previous match. Marco Jansen became the Player of the Match after he scored a 27-ball 66 with seven sixes and three fours.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details:

Match: Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 14, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, Thursday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park isn’t expected to be an absolute belter. Batters need to get their eyes in before going for extravagant strokes. Spinners are most likely to play a big part.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-20s.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

Paarl Royals have won both their matches at home and the Sunrisers may not find it easy to beat them. David Miller and Co. will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Paarl Royals to win the match.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes