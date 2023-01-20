SA20 2023, Match 16, Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town are set to face off in Match No. 16 of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match will take place at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals, led by David Miller, are hanging in the middle of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.055. But they will have a chance to break into the top two if they manage to secure victory in their next match. They lost to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets last time around.

The Royals tried their hearts out in a low-scoring game, but failed to go past the finish line. After being asked to bat, the Royals only managed to score 127 for the loss of seven wickets, but the Sunrisers chased the target down with 10 balls to spare.

Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, on the other hand, started their tournament with an eight-wicket win over the Royals. But three defeats in their last four matches have pushed them back to a large extent. They are placed third in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.264.

They will go into the game after losing to the Sunrisers by two wickets. After being asked to bat, Cape Town set a challenging target of 172 for their opposition to chase down. Marco Jansen’s heroic 27-ball 66 with seven fours took the Sunrisers past the finish line.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Details:

Match: Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, Match 16, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, Saturday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch in Paarl hasn’t been a great one for batters. Spinners are most likely to play a massive part and batters need to be careful while going for extravagant strokes. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 20s.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Probable XIs

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Both teams have strong bowling lineups, which are capable of defending scores. Chasing targets above 130 won’t be easy for any team in Paarl.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : Rashid Khan to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes