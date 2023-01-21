SA20 2023, Match 17, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings are set to play against each other in the 17th match of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, started their campaign in the tournament with back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Pretoria Capitals. However, they have climbed to second spot in the table with three wins in a row. They have also improved their net run rate to -0.287.

They defeated the Paarl Royals by five wickets on January 19. Markram, Roelof van der Merwe, and Brydon Carse picked up two wickets apiece as the Sunrisers restricted the Royals to 127. The Sunrisers chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.

The Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, started with a 16-run win over Quinton de Kock’s Durban’s Super Giants. But losses in three out of their last four matches have pushed them down to the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.457.

They lost to the Pretoria Capitals by six wickets in their previous game at SuperSport Park in Centurion. After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings scored 122 on the back of du Plessis’ 22-ball 51. The Capitals chased down the target with seven overs left.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 17, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Saturday, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park has been an excellent one for batting. Teams need to score above the 170-run mark to have any chance of winning. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, which will hardly cause a delay. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the high-70s.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Ayabulela Gqamane, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, and Sisanda Magala.

Joburg Super Kings

Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Lewis Gregory, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, and Aaron Phangiso.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

The Sunrisers are in form as they have won three matches in a row after initially going down to Wayne Parnell’s Capitals. The Super Kings, on the contrary, haven’t found any rhythm.

Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

