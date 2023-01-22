SA20 2023, Match 20, MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and the Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in Match No. 20 of the SA20 2023 on Monday (January 23). The match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, sit pretty at the top of the points table with 18 points courtesy of four wins from six matches. Their net run rate of +1.936 is the best among the participating teams in the tournament. They will go into the game after losing to the Paarl Royals by six wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Capitals put up a decent score of 158 for six on the back of Theunis de Bruyn’s 47-ball 53. The Royals, however, chased down the target with two balls to spare. Will Jacks picked up two wickets in the only over he bowled.

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, are placed second in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.326, however, having lost three out of six matches, Rashid’s room can’t afford a whole lot of slip-ups. They will go into the game after beating the Royals by 13 runs.

After being asked to bat, Cape Town put up a competitive score of 142 for nine on the board. Jos Buttler scored 68 for the Royals, but his efforts went in vain. Cape Town won after George Linde and Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with two wickets apiece.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Details

Match: MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 20, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Monday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Cape Town has been a good one for batting, however, the pitch has heavily favored the chasing teams. The team batting second has won all four matches at Newlands and fielding first should be the way forward.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Probable XIs

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Pretoria Capitals

Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

Both Cape Town and the Capitals have strong batting lineups. Keeping in mind the conditions and all other factors, the chasing team will have a big advantage going into the next match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

