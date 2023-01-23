SA20 2023, Match 21, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals will lock horns in Match No. 21 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, started their campaign with two heavy defeats at the hands of Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals. But the team has made a significant recovery and are second in the table with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.656.

They will go into the game after beating Quinton de Kock’s Durban’s Super Giants by 124 runs on Sunday. Roelof van der Merwe was adjudged the Player of the Match after he rattled the opposition batters, returning with figures of 4-0-20-6. Adam Rossington and Jordan Hermann scored half-centuries.

The Royals, led by David Miller, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.014. They will go into their next match after beating Parnell’s Capitals by six wickets on Sunday.

After being sent into the field, the Royals restricted the Capitals to 158 for the loss of six wickets. Lungi Ngidi was hard to get away with as he finished with figures of 4-0-19-1. The Royals chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Jos Buttler batted at No.3 and scored 37 off 28 with four fours.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Details

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, 05:00 pm IST

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a decent one for batting, but the spinners are likely to play a part as shown by van der Merwe in the previous match. Fielding first after winning the toss should remain the way forward.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Tuesday for the time being. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 70s.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Roelof van der Merwe, Mason Crane, Sisanda Magala.

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been tough to beat at home of late. The Royals have struggled to find consistency and may not find it easy to beat the Sunrisers in the latter’s backyard.

Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

