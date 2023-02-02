SA20 2023, Match 23, Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town will lock horns in Match No. 23 of the SA20 2023 on Thursday, February 2. The match will take place at Kingsmead in Durban.

The Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, are placed at the bottom of the table with eight points and a net run rate of -1.602. They are almost staring at elimination and a loss would make it tougher for them to advance to the playoffs.

The Super Giants are currently on a four-match losing streak and lost to the Joburg Super Kings by eight wickets in their previous match. After being asked to bat, the Super Kings set a target of 179, which was chased down by JSK with five balls to spare.

Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, have been highly inconsistent in the tournament. They are placed fifth in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.111. They need a win at the earliest if they wish to break into the top four.

They lost to the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their previous match at Newlands in Cape Town. After being asked to bat first, Wayne Parnell’s Capitals scored 182 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Cape Town were bowled out for 130 in 18.1 overs.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Details

Match: Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Match 23, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, Thursday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead has helped the bowlers to a large extent. Chasing hasn’t been all that easy. The track is expected to get tougher for the batters and hence, batting first should be the way to go.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Weather Forecast

There will be a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Probable XIs

Durban’s Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

MI Cape Town

Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the championship. Keeping in mind all the factors, the team, batting first, should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Quinton de Kock to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes