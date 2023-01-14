SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Will Jacks and Olly Stone lead charts - Updated after Match 6

on Saturday, January 14, the Pretoria Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 37 runs in Match No. 6 of the SA20 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the win, the team, led by Wayne Parnell, moved to the top of the points table with nine points and a net run rate of +1.500.

Will Jacks was the star performer for them with 92 runs off 46 balls (seven fours and eight sixes). He set up a partnership of 111 runs with Theunis de Bruyn to lay the platform for the Capitals to post a massive score.

The Sunrisers havelost both their games to the Capitals and are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.500.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Will Jacks became the leading run-scorer of the SA20 2023 after his match-winning performance against the Sunrisers. In two matches, the right-handed batter has scored 98 runs at a strike-rate of 196. Second on the list is JJ Smuts, who has notched 94 runs from two games at an average of 47.

Quinton de Kock of Durban’s Super Giants, Donavan Ferreira of Joburg Super Kings and Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals have also looked impressive with the bat in the tournament.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Olly Stone of MI Cape Town is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. In two matches, the fast bowler has picked up six wickets at an impressive average of 9.83. He also got a four-wicket haul against the Super Giants, although his efforts went in vain.

Prenelan Subrayen of the Super Giants and Sunrisers’ Ottniel Baartman have taken four wickets apiece in the championship. Evan Jones and Bjorn Fortuin of the Paarl Royals have also done their job thus far with precision.

