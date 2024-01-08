SA20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the SA20 league, also known as the South Africa T20 League, is set to be held from January 10 to February 10, 2024.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural edition of the SA20 2023, beating table-toppers Pretoria Capitals by four wickets.

Capitals were the one of the finest teams to beat as they finished first with seven wins and just three losses. Following closely, Joburg Super Kings finished second with six wins and advanced to the semis, where Cape beat them by 14 runs.

South Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, and Durban’s Super Giants finished with an equal number of wins and losses. However, Cape had a better net run rate which qualified them to the playoffs.

MI Cape Town had a very disappointing run, losing seven out of 10 games and finishing at the foot of the points table with 13 points.

This season Cape Town will miss the services of their former skipper Rashid Khan as he has been ruled out due to an injury. Former Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was named as his replacement as well as the captain.

Among the other team captains, Faf du Plessis will be heading the Super Kings while Keshav Maharaj takes on the captaincy role for the Super Giants. David Miller will lead the Royals whereas Ethan Bosch is set to captain the Pretoria Capitals. Aiden Markram, who currently captains the T20I side for South Africa, will be leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Venues include Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl, Centurion Park in Centurion, and St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will kick off the season-opener of the SA20 2024 league at Super Kings' home ground, Gqeberha.

Last season, there were three playoff games, consisting of two semifinals and one final. This season, things have changed with a Qualifier 1 between the top two teams and an Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.

The Qualifier 1 winner goes straight to the final, while the loser gets another shot in Qualifier 2 against the Eliminator winner. The Qualifier 2 victor will then move on to compete in the final, scheduled for February 10, 2024.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming SA20 2024.

SA20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, January 10

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, St George’s Park - 09:00 pm

Thursday, January 11

Durban Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, Kingsmead - 09:00 pm

Friday, January 12

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, Boland Park - 09:00 pm

Saturday, January 13

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, Wanderers - 05:00 pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, St George’s Park - 09:00 pm

Sunday, January 14

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Centurion - 07:00 pm

Monday, January 15

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, Kingsmead - 09:00 pm

Tuesday, January 16

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Newlands - 09:00 pm

Wednesday, January 17

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Boland Park - 09:00 pm

Thursday, January 18

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, Centurion - 09:00 pm

Friday, January 19

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Newlands - 09:00 pm

Saturday, January 20

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Kingsmead - 05:00 pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, Wanderers - 09:00 pm

Sunday, January 21

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, Boland Park - 07:00 pm

Monday, January 22

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, St George’s Park - 09:00 pm

Tuesday, January 23

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, Newlands - 09:00 pm

Wednesday, January 24

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Wanderers - 09:00 pm

Thursday, January 25

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Centurion - 09:00 pm

Friday, January 26

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants, Boland Park - 09:00 pm

Saturday, January 27

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, St George’s Park - 05:00 pm

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, Centurion - 09:00 pm

Sunday, January 28

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Kingsmead - 07:00 pm

Monday, January 29

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Newlands - 09:00 pm

Tuesday, January 30

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Kingsmead - 09:00 pm

Wednesday, January 31

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Wanderers - 09:00 pm

Thursday, February 1

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Centurion - 09:00 pm

Friday, February 2

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Boland Park - 09:00 pm

Saturday, February 3

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, Newlands - 05:00 pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, Wanderers - 09:00 pm

Sunday, February 4

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, St George’s Park - 07:00 pm

Monday, February 6

Qualifier 1 – T1 vs T2, TBC - 09:00 pm

Tuesday, February 7

Eliminator – T3 vs T4 , TBC - 09:00 pm

Wednesday, February 8

Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, TBC - 09:00 pm

Thursday, February 10

Final - TBC - 09:00 pm

SA20 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: JioCinema, Sports18 network

South Africa: Super Sport

UK: Sky Sports

ICC.tv will live-stream for the following regions:

Asia: Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Armenia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan,Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,Georgia, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Laos,Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Vietnam

Oceania: American Samoa, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Wallis and Futuna

Europe: All regions except Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Ireland, UK

All regions of North America & South America

SA20 2024: Full Squads

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizaad Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann

MI Cape Town

Kieron Pollard (c), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Christopher Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, John Turner, Lorcan Tucker, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Pretoria Capitals

Eathan Bosch (c), Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Kyle Verreynne, Theunis de Bruyn, Anrich Nortje, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Paul Stirling, Adil Rashid, Matthew Boast, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Steve Stolk

South Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Dawid Malan, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Ayabulela Gqamane, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane

Durban’s Super Giants

Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Wiaan Mulder, JJ Smuts, Kyle Mayers, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Reece Topley, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen, Naveen ul Haq, Junior Dala, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons

