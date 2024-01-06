SA20 2024: MI Cape Town complete players list ft. Rashid Khan and Rassie van der Dussen 

MI Cape Town had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the SA20. They finished at the bottom of the table after totaling just 13 points with three wins from 10 matches.

Rashid Khan will be unavailable for the first three matches of the tournament as he is set to play in the three-match T20I series in India. In Rashid’s place, former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will play for the side.

Tom Banton and Dewald Brevis are most likely to open the batting for them. Brevis has been a revelation in T20 cricket around the world and the focus will be on him.

Liam Livingstone is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and can also bowl handy leg-breaks. Rassie van der Dussen has been extremely consistent for the Proteas across formats and he will be looking to pile on the runs for MI Cape Town.

Sam Curran is one of the world’s most promising all-rounders and his role is going to hold a lot of importance for his team. It goes without saying that Kagiso Rabada, who recently bowled brilliantly in the Test series against India, would lead their bowling attack.

Rabada is most likely to share the new ball with Beuran Hendricks. George Linde is an effective all-rounder and he needs to step up for MI to win matches on a consistent basis. Olly Stone, Duan Jansen are also excellent in their areas of expertise.

MI Cape Town are all set to begin their journey against Durban’s Super Giants on Thursday, January 11 at the Kingsmead in Durban.

MI Cape Town squad for SA20 2024

Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen.

