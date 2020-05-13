Sachin Tendulkar agrees with Harbhajan Singh over change of ICC rules

Harbhajan Singh (left) and Sachin Tendulkar sharing a light moment

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh extended Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's discussion about current cricket rules favouring the batsmen. During their online chit-chat, Sachin Tendulkar also agreed with Harbhajan Singh about certain changes in ICC rules that favour the batsmen.

In a Twitter post, Sachin Tendulkar supported Harbhajan's plea to the ICC to keep the balance between the bat and the ball intact. Sachin Tendulkar seconded Singh's opinion of maintaining the surfaces to standards adhering to the sports highest governing body, which can eventually help in restoring the confidence of the bowler in all formats.

Harbhajan Singh gave examples of high targets being chased easily by batsmen in modern times. He stated:

"At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep the balance right bitween bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often."

Sachin Tendulkar agreed and responded by making a plea to the ICC that both, the rules and the surfaces should be looked at by the governing body. He replied:

"Couldn’t agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into."

Ganguly responds to Sachin Tendulkar's query

Sourav Ganguly responded to former fellow opener Sachin Tendulkar's question of their batting performances with the current set of field restrictions

Former India opening partners, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a fun interactive session via Twitter yesterday. The conversation started with Tendulkar sharing an ICC post relating to the pair's phenomenal record as openers in ODI cricket. While sharing, Tendulkar cheekily asked Ganguly about his take on the modern laws of cricket and whether they would have revelled under these laws as well.

The 'Prince of Kolkata' spoke in his signature stylish manner and explained how the pair would've taken apart any bowling lineup with the present field restrictions and two new balls from either end.

