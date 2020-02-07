Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turn photographers for each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Yuvraj and Sachin at the SCG earlier today

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar landed in Australia on Friday to participate in the Bushfire cricket bash organised by Cricket Australia in a bid to raise funds for victims of the devastating bushfires. After reaching Sydney, Sachin and Yuvraj visited the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to relive some old memories.

Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the SCG clicked by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. A nostalgic Sachin got himself clicked at his favourite spot in the SCG dressing room.

"This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today. @yuvisofficial," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post on Instagram.

Soon, Yuvraj also posted his pictures from the SCG on Instagram saying the jet lag was worth the travel to the iconic venue. While he posted a picture with Sachin, he also posted a video in which he is looking for his name inscribed on the SCG board until he finally finds it.

The cricket match will feature legendary cricketers of the past like Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, and Courtney Walsh.

Shane Warne will be missing the game due to prior commitments somewhere else.