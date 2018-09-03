Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates England on their series victory

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
633   //    03 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Holds Masterclass In Singapore
Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian batsman with the most runs against England in England.

What's the story?

India, currently ranked No.1 in Tests, went to England with a lot of promise, but the home team sealed the series even before the last Test. England's win in the fourth Test meant that they have won the series 3-1, and Sachin Tendulkar sent his best wishes to the English team.

Two of the four Tests were closely fought by the top two teams in the world but the English team came on top on both the occasions. The losses at Edgbaston and Southampton will hurt more than the one-sided loss at Lords as India had a chance of winning both the games.

In case you didn't know:

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer for India in Tests against England in England. The master blaster has scored 1575 runs in England at an average of 54.31, which is slightly higher than his Test average of 53.78. Sachin is also the overall highest run-getter for India against England in Tests, with 2535 runs.

Even after retiring from cricket, the Bharat Ratna awardee was seen making headlines through his activity on social media. Be it promoting sports in India or wishing fellow cricketers on special occasions or responding to cricket, Sachin has always given his best. The legendary cricketer also has an app called 100MB to stay connected with his fans.

Heart of the matter:

In both the first and the fourth Tests, India were on top at times, but the Kohli-led team could on hold on to the opportunities at hand and have lost the series. The hero who rescued England in both the close-fought matches was 20-year old, Sam Curran.

Indian bowlers exploited the problems in the English top order by taking early wickets but could not wrap up the tail quickly. The Surrey all-rounder played a crucial role in the three matches he played, as he scored half-centuries in the second innings of the first Test and first innings of the fourth Test to take the game away from India.

Final Say:

India were outclassed only once by England in this series, but the inability to seize the opportunities costed India the series. As perfectly put by Sachin Tendulkar, England played better cricket in crucial moments and are now the rightful winners of the series.

If India want to become a great team, even in overseas conditions, the team has to step up when it matters the most. Just having the ability to win is not enough as results do matter at the end of the day.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
England vs India 2018: Sachin Tendulkar wants 'more runs'...
RELATED STORY
All-time best Indian XI to defeat England in England
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away...
RELATED STORY
Kohli faces more pressure than Sachin did: Alec Stewart
RELATED STORY
Graham Gooch picks Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram in...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar speaks on how Test cricket should...
RELATED STORY
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us