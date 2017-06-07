Sachin Tendulkar, Novak Djokovic and David Beckham join hands for a special campaign

Tendulkar, Djokovic, Beckham and Lewis Hamilton are a part of UNICEF's 'Super Dads' campaign.

The three ‘Super Dads’ will join hands for a heart-warming campaign

What’s the story?

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, tennis ace Novak Djokovic and football star David Beckham have decided to come together be a part of a very heart-warming campaign from UNESCO. The initiative named as ‘Super Dads’, being launched just a few days ahead of Father’s Day, talks about the importance of love, play, protection and nutrition in the healthy development of the child’s brain.

It highlights the crucial role a father plays in his child’s early growth.

“When I was a young child, my father gave me the right amount of love, freedom and support to shape who I am today,” said Tendulkar, while talking about the campaign. “Every kid needs protection, love, good food and play to support growth and development, and it’s up to both parents to provide these.”

In case you didn’t know...

Tendulkar is a father of two, Sarah and Arjun Tendulkar while Djokovic’s son Stefan just turned two-years-old in last October. His wife, Jelena, is now carrying their second child. David along with Victoria Beckham are parents to three sons and a daughter.

This initiative from UNICEF is a part of its EarlyMomentsMatter campaign that revolves around the healthy and happy growth of a child’s body and mind.

The details

The campaign also includes celebrities like English F1 star Lewis Hamilton and renowned actors like Mahershala Ali and Hugh Jackman.

Djokovic, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, explained that being a father can be a daunting experience and this campaign aims to encourage people into becoming the Super Dads that their children deserve and need.

As he has said numerous times before, the tennis superstar believes that fatherhood always brings the best out of a man. This was quite evident after the on-court rampage that the Serbian went on after Stefan was born.

What’s next?

Cute videos and pictures of these celebrity dads with their children will be blended with the super-dad stories across the world to create a heartwarming combination ahead of this year’s Father’s Day (June 18).

The final output will then be published across all the social media channels of UNICEF and likely to be unveiled on a grand scale.

Author’s take

It is extremely satisfying to see these sport stars take a step further and find the time to engage in something so beautiful and vital for the development of today’s society. Let’s hope that this campaign helps drive fathers across the globe into playing an active part in their child’s early growth and development.

