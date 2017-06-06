SK Social Media Roundup: 6th June

Social media round-up is back with glimpses into the lives of your favourite cricketers. With the ICC Champions Trophy gaining momentum with every game, the social media accounts of most cricketers have been lighting up with Instagram pictures, Facebook statuses and/or live tweets.

Virat Kohli’s charity ball in London yesterday has also garnered posts from the cricketing fraternity.

Let us look at the best of the lot:

Yuvraj Singh’s dinner selfie

Kohli’s charity ball not only managed to raise funds for the victims of human trafficking, but also helped the Indian cricketers unwind after the mentally draining lead-up to the clash against Pakistan, and their ultimate victory.

In this selfie, Singh poses with Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh along with Shikhar Dhawan and his son, who, by the way, has been at the centre of all social media uploads from the Indian cricketers recently.

Off to @virat.kohli charity dinner with the Zoravar gang ! @rohitsharma45 @ritssajdeh @shikhardofficial A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Birthday wishes for Ajinkya Rahane from Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara might be out of action in the Champions Trophy, but that did not stop India’s Test No. 3 from wishing his teammate on his birthday. Ajinkya Rahane, whose birthday wishes always start a day prior to his actual birthday, turned 29 today (June 6).

Thankfully, Pujara managed to wish him on the right date!

Wishing you a splendid birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! Hope to see you shine bright as always. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/EbG8UuWq6P — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 6, 2017

Rohit Sharma’s fun with junior ‘gabbar’

Shikhar Dhawan’s son has been a favourite amongst the members of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy, especially Rohit Sharma and Rahane. In this video, the two are seen goofing around with the junior gabbar once again.

This time around, they’ve found a new name for him: Baahubali!

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Kevin Pietersen’s training bits

The English cricketer might be turning 37 on the 27th of this month, but the man is still going strong.

In the training video that he shared on Facebook today, Pietersen is seen prepping for his stint with Surrey Cricket this summer. It doesn’t look like this almost 37-year-old is planning on stopping anytime soon!

The Master Blaster tweets about Kohli’s charity ball

While praising Kohli for doing his bit for the society, the Indian cricketing legend expressed his support towards the noble cause.

Sachin was an integral part of the event yesterday and tweeted about the same immediately after the curtains were drawn on the event. Tendulkar has been in England since Sunday, when he flew in to witness India’s clash against Pakistan.

Great initiative undertaken by @imVkohli to fight human trafficking. A cause we must all contribute towards. Loved being a part of the event https://t.co/n1d07AT4ie — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2017

Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ caffeine time

England’s captain might be considered a serious and sincere bloke on the field, but he knows how to have his share of fun off it! Capturing Stokes in this rather awkward moment, Root asks his followers to caption the picture.

The fun time seems to have done wonders for both the English cricketers. They scored 64 and 48 in their match against New Zealand today (June 6).