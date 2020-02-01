Sachin Tendulkar praises New Zealand for their heartwarming gesture against the West Indies in the U-19 World Cup

Two New Zealand Under-19 cricketers carry Kirk McKenzie off the field.

The Background

Sports is certainly a great leveler. Apart from witnessing the fierce competitive rivalry, there are moments that are completely emotional and heartwarming. One such incident was witnessed during the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup between the West Indies and New Zealand. This incident had garnered wide praise from many people including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Moment of Magic

The incident happened during the 48th over of the West Indies innings. Batsman Kirk McKenzie was dismissed for a fluent 99 off 104 deliveries containing 11 fours and 3 maximums. Apart from missing out on a well deserved century, pain continued to trouble Kirk. He was struggling to walk back to the pavilion due to severe cramps. It was at this moment that the magical moment unfolded.

Seeing him struggling with deep pain, Kiwi skipper Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field picked up McKenzie and ensured that he got back to the pavilion with ease. This kind gesture drew warm applause from the team management and the sparse crowd that had gathered to witness the clash in Benoni.

When the video of this incident was circulated on various social media platforms, it drew wide appreciation from many people. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too joined the brigade and took to Twitter to appreciate the kind act. He tweeted,

The Spirit of Cricket is a value that has always been very important to me personally. This lovely gesture by the U19 New Zealand team just warmed my heart. https://t.co/TG9VOtjXDx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2020

Tendulkar's tweet reinforced the fact that sports teach mutual understanding and respect. It also reflects his humane nature of appreciating noble gestures by young men.Though New Zealand scrapped through and won the quarter-final by 2 wickets, this match will be remembered for the true spirit of brotherhood by the young cricketers - Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field from New Zealand.