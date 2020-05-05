Sachin Tendulkar recalls the 'Desert Storm' match

Sachin Tendulkar in all his glory

Sachin Tendulkar recalled the famous 'Desert Storm' match where the Indian cricket team fell victim to horrible calculations which cost them the match. According to the revised target, India needed 276 runs in 46 overs, with only nine runs being deducted from the original target of 285 from 50 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar spoke about that match on Star Sports' show ‘Cricket Connected’, where he cited his displeasure at the revised target. He said that India were on course to chase down the mammoth target. However, the loss of four overs played a major role in throwing their plans into disarray.

“We went inside the dressing room thinking of the new revised target, what it would be. Eventually (when play resumed) we had 46 overs but if I’m not mistaking only 8-9 runs were deducted from the target so I was quite upset. When we plan a chase we do it according to the full quota of overs and suddenly 4 overs are taken out and only 9-10 runs are deducted… That is where your calculations go for a toss,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar also highlighted the lighter side of that day, where he was even ready to hold Australia's Adam Gilchrist after fearing that he would be blown away in his first-ever desert storm experience.

Sachin Tendulkar recalled the strong dusty winds which posed a sudden threat in the middle of an intense encounter and how he couldn't wait to go back to the pavillion.

“This was my first ever experience. I had never seen a desert storm like that. When I saw that, the first thought was that I was gonna get blown away by this. Adam Gilchrist was standing right behind me. The storm was so strong that I decided to forget about all social distancing and was ready to hold on to him because if the storm blows me away then at least there will be an 80-90 kilos Adam Gilchrist with me, so I was thinking literally like that, that’s when the umpires decided to leave the field,” Sachin Tendulkar elaborated.

Sachin Tendulkar single-handedly took India to the finals

Sachin Tendulkar's 143 will be forever remembered with love and reverence.

For all cricket fans, April 22, 1998, is remembered for Sachin Tendulkar's heroics with the bat. His masterful knock, although in a losing cause, helped India qualify for the finals against the same opposition.

Advertisement

In the Coca-Cola Cup, Match 6 between Australia and India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, India were set a target of 285 to win in their allotted 50 overs. They needed to score at least 250 runs to make it to the finals, however, the sudden weather change brought in a revised target which affected India's chase and their pursuit for a win.

But Sachin Tendulkar ensured that they qualified for the finals courtesy his magnificent knock of 143 runs. In fact, his innings has been described by many as his best in ODI cricket, due to the brutal hammering he meted out to Shane Warne.

Sachin Tendulkar's heroism wasn't curtailed to that day itself as he came back for the finals and helped India win courtesy another brilliant hundred while chasing 273 to win. He scored 134 runs and walked away with the Player of the Series award.