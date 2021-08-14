Sachin Tendulkar relives his "first international century" on 21-year anniversary of the knock

Today Sachin Tendulkar relived his first-ever international century on its 21st anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle. In the post, the legendary batsman conveyed that the innings will always remain special for him.

In the video shared by Sachin, we could see some of the glorious shots he played during that iconic knock against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. He captioned it:

Reminiscing my first ever hundred! It was a special day in my life. 😀 #otd #throwback #flashback #oldtrafford #maiden #century #testcricket

His unbeaten 119-run knock at Manchester in 1990 acted as the perfect launchpad for Sachin's journey to become the first-ever cricketer to hit a hundred centuries in international cricket.

What happened in the Test between India and England at Manchester in 1990?

In that match, England batted first and put on a mammoth total of 519. Graham Gooch(116), Mike Atherton(131), and Robin Smith(121) starred for England by hitting centuries.

Team India gave a decent reply as they scored 432 runs in their first innings thanks to Mohammad Azharuddin's(179) superlative knock. Sachin Tendulkar also chipped in with a useful 68. Sanjay Manjrekar(93) missed out on a chance to register a century.

This day in 1990, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden Test ton – a 119* against England in Manchester 🌟



Which is your favourite century from the Master Blaster? pic.twitter.com/oAgSpZgJaN — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2021

England's batters continued their good work in the second innings and set a huge target of 408 in front of India. Sachin Tendulkar rose to the occasion and played an astonishing knock of 119* and helped India reach 343/6 by the time play was done on day 5 to salvage a draw in the Test.

With the performance at Manchester, Sachin Tendulkar gave glimpses of his potential to the world through his outstanding knock during the fourth innings in a pressure situation.

Sachin's 189-ball knock comprised 17 hits to the boundary. Manoj Prabhakar(67*) was at the crease in the end with Sachin as India salvaged a draw by playing out the overs.

Sachin Tendulkar - 119* vs England, Old Trafford, Manchester 1990



31 Years to the Master’s first international hundred ❤️ @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Bb72yZkGIY — Abhay (@TheRampShot) August 14, 2021

