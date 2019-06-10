Sachin Tendulkar reveals why he went after Glenn McGrath in 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 10 Jun 2019, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin smashed McGrath during that famous game in Nairobi.

What’s the story?

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed the reason behind him going after former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath during a 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy match held in Nairobi, Kenya. While commentating during the India versus Australia game at the Oval on Sunday, Tendulkar said he wanted to upset McGrath’s rhythm and hence had a "pleasant conversation" with the Australian great.

In case you didn’t know...

In that famous game in Nairobi, Tendulkar got India off to a flying start as he scored 38 runs off 37 balls, with the ball moving all over the place. Knowing that McGrath could skittle the Indian side if he found his rhythm on such a lively surface, Tendulkar counter-attacked him, throwing him off his immaculate line and length. The opening partnership of 66 in 11.4 overs set the stage for India to post a good score of 265/9. India went on to win the tense game as Australia were bundled out for 245.

The heart of the matter

Seeing Shikhar Dhawan charge Nathan Coulter-Nile on Sunday, Tendulkar was reminded by his fellow commentator Virender Sehwag that he had also used the same tactics of coming down the wicket against the Australian fast bowlers in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy.

Replying to the same, Tendulkar said,

"We wanted to get our team off to a good start but when bowled the first over, we realised that the ball is moving a lot and we have to do something about it.

"So, I went to Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and said to him: 'Today, let me free.' And after that, I went after McGrath to take away the advantage.”

Advertisement

When asked by Sehwag if he had sledged McGrath during that game, Tendulkar replied,

"Well, it wasn't sledging but I just decided to have a little pleasant conversation with him so that he would lose his concentration.

"Sometimes, such mind-games had to be played to put bowlers out of their focus."

What’s next?

After winning their opening two World Cup matches, India will next face New Zealand on 13th June at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.