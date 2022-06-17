Sachin Tendulkar's five 'boss level' moments

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen. In an international career that lasted for more than two decades, Tendulkar came across a number of different bowling attacks in different conditions.

The Little Master found a way to set new records and score big runs more consistently than others. There were many world-class bowlers that found it difficult to come to terms with Tendulkar's incredible strokeplay and often, were left in awe of the 'God of Indian cricket'.

On that note, let's take a look at five moments when Tendulkar showed the opposition who the real boss is.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar's revenge against Henry Olonga

Sachin Tendulkar encountered Zimbabwe's pace sensation Henry Olonga during a round-robin game of a triangular series played in Sharjah in 1998. The pacer rushed Tendulkar with an uncomfortable short-pitched delivery and he was caught at short point.

Olonga had an exaggerated celebration after getting the big fish and that would have offended any batter. However, Tendulkar decided to show his class with the bat in the final of the tournament when the two teams met each other again.

India restricted Zimbabwe to just 196 and had a great opportunity to win the game. Olonga's threat was the biggest one for the Men in Blue. However, Sachin Tendulkar decided to take on the speedster and carted him all over the park.

The Little Master scored 124 runs off just 92 balls as India raced to victory. Olonga's expression while getting smashed was enough to show what Tendulkar in his prime was capable of doing to bowlers.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar taking down trio of Wasim-Waqar-Shoaib in the 2003 World Cup

Pakistan had, arguably, the best pace attack in the world at the 2003 World Cup and they faced India in a crucial group stage match. Waqar Younis and his men posted a target of 274, which was a steep chase in those days.

On top of that, the threat of the pace trio of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Younis was hovering over the Indian line-up. Usually, Sachin Tendulkar didn't take the first ball of an innings while opening with Virender Sehwag.

However, on that day, Tendulkar went in the middle and asked Sehwag to stand at the non-striker's end. The Little Master then began to plunder the Pakistan pace attack and they simply couldn't stop him. He was batting in a completely different zone and fell just two runs short of an incredible World Cup hundred.

It was his innings that ensured India made it through to the Super Six stage with just one loss. Pakistan would never have thought that they would lose that game so comfortably with such a pace attack even after posting 273/7.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar dominates Shane Warne in Chennai

In 1998, both Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne were among the best in the world in their respective arts and the entire cricketing fraternity awaited a showdown between these two players.

India hosted Australia for a three-match Test series, the first of which was played in Chennai - traditionally a spin-friendly surface. Many believed Warne would dominate Tendulkar, and that was the case in the first innings as the Indian star was dismissed for just four by the leg-spinner.

However, with the game on the line in the second innings, Sachin Tendulkar turned the match on its head by unleashing a counter-attack on Warne. He was literally smashing Warne against the spin over mid-wicket, despite the leg-spinner pitching the ball into the rough.

It was simply incredible as Warne looked lost for thought. Tendulkar's 155* in the second innings set up a big Indian win.

It was later revealed by the master himself that he had practiced playing shots out of the rough in the net against former Indian leg-spinner Lakshman Sivaramakrishnan. That showed the level of preparation Tendulkar did to be on top of his game.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar sledges Glenn McGrath

Another face-off between two world-class players took place when Sachin Tendulkar faced Australia in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy quarterfinal. Glenn McGrath was Australia's best seamer back then and used to play mind games with the batter.

Tendulkar realized that he had to unsettle McGrath for India to have an advantage, and did something he would very seldom do - sledge the Aussie quick. Like any other fiery pacer, McGrath wasn't too happy about it and he began to bowl aggressive lengths at Tendulkar.

The Little Master had McGrath bowling exactly where he wanted and he launched an attack on the pacer. Although a young Yuvraj Singh won the Man of the Match, Tendulkar's attack on McGrath was a pivotal moment in the game.

#1 The Desert Storm in Sharjah

Although Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to score a double hundred in an ODI, many consider the 'Desert Storm' as his best ODI knock. There was a time when India's batting almost completely depended on Tendulkar.

One such time was during a tri-series in Sharjah in 1998. On April 22, Sachin Tendulkar smashed 143 against the mighty Aussies and single-handedly took India to the final of the tournament.

The game is remembered for an interruption caused due to a sand storm. Tendulkar was simply unstoppable and many stated in a light-hearted manner that it was his batting that blew away the Aussies in that storm. The Little Master scored another hundred a couple of days later in the final to help India win the trophy.

