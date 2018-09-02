Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reliving Sachin Tendulkar's Cricket World Cup centuries 

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
694   //    02 Sep 2018, 11:11 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
Sachin Tendulkar is widely acclaimed as the greatest cricketer of all-time. A career filled with accolades, he is the leading run-scorer in ODI and test formats. He is also the only cricketer to hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He was known for his talent to score even against some of the world's deadliest bowling attacks.

Tendulkar featured in 463 matches for India and scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He is also the first player in ODI cricket to hit a double-century.

The little master holds the record for highest number of World Cup centuries. He scored a total of six centuries in the event. This article is dedicated towards his class as we go through his centuries in the highly prestigious tournament.

#6 111 vs South Africa, Nagpur, 2011

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

India were pitted against South Africa in a Group B match of the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first. The veteran opening duo of Sachin and Sehwag gave India the kind of start they wanted, building a 142-run first wicket partnership before the latter got dismissed by Du Plessis for 73.

Sachin went on to score his 48th ODI century and made 111 off 101 balls, accompanied by 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 109.90. India managed to get to a respectable total of 296.

In reply, Amla and Kallis played match-winning knocks scoring 61 and 69 respectively to chase it down with 2 balls remaining. Though Zaheer Khan delivered early breakthrough sending back opener Graeme Smith, Indians could not capitalize on it and the match slipped away.

Dale Steyn was awarded the Man of the Match for his 5/50 to restrict India to a chasable total of 296.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
