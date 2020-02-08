Sachin Tendulkar to accept Ellyse Perry’s challenge, will come out of retirement for an over

Sachin Tendulkar will be facing an over from Ellyse Perry during the Bushfire Appeal game on Sunday.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to face an over from Australian women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval. Tendulkar accepted the invitation from Perry to bat for an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Relief game between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Perry is one of the most celebrated all-rounders in women's cricket history, and is a true superstar of the Australian team. She took to social media to express her desire to bowl to the Little Master, and threw a challenge for him via a video message.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match,” she said. "I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.".

“We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit. We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for. If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here -- I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything,” Perry added.

Tendulkar was quick to reply to Perry's message and gleefully accepted the challenge.

“Sounds great Ellyse, I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury)," Tendulkar said.

“Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle,” he added.

All match profits and funds raised across the weekend’s Big Appeal will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.