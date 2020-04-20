Sachin Tendulkar (left), Jason Gillespie (centre), Brian Lara (right)

Sachin Tendulkar's impeccable defensive technique was extremely hard to break, according to former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie. The fast bowler took on possibly the hardest question in world cricket as he picked between Sachin Tendulkar and West Indian great Brian Lara.

In a candid chat with Cow Corner Chronicles, Jason Gillespie talked about his experience of bowling to the two batting greats at the peak of their cricketing careers. He explained how Brian Lara's flamboyance always presented an opportunity to the bowler to get the better of him. However, he stated that that was not the case against Sachin Tendulkar, due to the Indian batsman's cautious approach.

Additionally, the Australian fast bowler stated that the West Indian was the more destructive batsman.

“Two different types of players, two equally difficult to get out. I always felt Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket, but I didn’t feel he would take you apart, in quite the same way as Brian,” Gillespie said.

With a high back-lift and expansive stroke-play, Brian Lara, at times, offered the bowlers a glimmer of hope. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar kept his defence tight and played with caution.

“I always felt I was in with more of a chance to get Brian out because he was a bit more expansive with his game. But I found Sachin’s defence was very hard to get through,” Gillespie elaborated.

'It was an honour to bowl to Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara'

Brian Lara was pretty expansive in his shot-making

Furthermore, Jason Gillespie claimed that it was an honour to bowl against the best in the world. He also commented on how happy he was that he didn't have to mark his run-up now and see these two batsman at the crease.

“Look at the two fine players, I am just really glad that I don’t have to bowl to them anymore. They were just far too good. It was actually for me personally quite an honour, for all those names that I just mentioned,” Gillespie quipped.

As for individual achievements, Jason Gillespie enjoyed a stellar career for Australia. Apart from 402 wickets across 169 international matches, he also scored a breathtaking Test double-century against Bangladesh after being sent in as a night watchman.