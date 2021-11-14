"Australia have some gaping holes within them" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said Australia have some "gaping holes" in their side. The 56-year-old feels the Aaron Finch-led team does not have a high-quality bowling attack. Manjrekar also opined there are a couple of Aussie batters out of form.

Manjrekar's statement came ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams are high on confidence following spectacular victories in their respective semifinals.

Manjrekar posted a match preview video on his official Instagram account.

The former India batter felt Adam Zampa aside Australia do not have enough quality in their spin department, saying:

"Australia have some gaping holes within them. I don't think their bowling attack is of high quality. Apart from Zampa, their spinners aren't world class. Mitchell Starc can be a bit vulnerable sometimes. Batting wise, there are 2-3 guys who are out of form."

Manjrekar lauded David Warner and Matthew Wade for their match-winning performances against Pakistan in the semifinals, adding that Glenn Maxwell will be itching to explode in the final.

"But then there'll be someone like David Warner, the way he played in the last game against Pakistan was incredible. Mitchell Marsh is looking good and Wade will come with rising confidence. Maxwell is a bomb waiting to explode. So those are the things Australia have in hand," Manjrekar said.

The 56-year-old believes toss will play an important role, saying:

"Toss again will be crucial. And I think that's the advantage Aus had in the semi-final. Pakistan did so well despite losing the toss. So toss will play an important role, and I think the administration needs to address this. The advantage a team gets by just a flip of a coin. So whoever wins the toss will have a huge advantage."

Finch has won five of six tosses so far, losing the only match he lost the toss in and batted first (against England).

"Let me stick to logic and choose New Zealand" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks the Kiwis to bag title

New Zealand v Afghanistan - T20 World Cup 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted Kane Williamson's side to lift their maiden T20 World Cup.

"It's a difficult one to call. Australia are high on confidence, with some real game-changers in their lineup. But let me go with New Zealand. Let me stick to logic and go with New Zealand. Purely because that's a team that doesn't have one formula for winning. They find different ways. Unlike Australia, they've got a lot of strings to their bow. So NZ are my favorites. Let's see how the final goes," he concluded.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan