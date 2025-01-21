Sanju Samson vs Phil Salt - comparing their stats after 37 T20Is

Phil Salt and Sanju Samson are two of the best wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket right now. Both have a salary of more than ₹10 crore in IPL 2025, which solidifies the aforementioned claim.

Ever since Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, Samson has established himself as India's number one opening batter in the shortest format of the game. The fact that Samson scored three T20I centuries in 2024 alone shows how well he has performed for the Men in Blue.

On the other side, Phil Salt played a huge role in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 championship win by providing explosive starts at the top of the order. He has done the same job for the England cricket team as well.

Trending

Salt and Samson will go head-to-head in the upcoming England vs India T20I series. Before the series begins, here's a quick comparison of the two wicketkeepers' T20I stats after 37 matches.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Phil Salt - Who has more T20I runs after 37 matches?

Sanju Samson has played 37 T20Is for India so far, scoring 810 runs. The Kerala-based wicketkeeper-batter has batted in 33 innings, where he has remained not out on four occasions. His highest score with the bat in T20I cricket has been 111.

Meanwhile, Phil Salt has represented England in 38 T20Is. He did not bat in his 38th appearance for England in a bilateral game against the West Indies last year, which is why his stats are the same after his 37th T20I. Salt has aggregated 1,106 runs, having batted for England in 35 innings so far.

Salt has batted in only two innings more than Samson, but he has scored 296 runs more than him. Hence, Salt gets the point here.

Score: Samson 0 - 1 Salt.

#2 Sanju Samson vs Phil Salt - Who has scored more centuries in T20I cricket?

As mentioned ahead, Sanju Samson blasted three centuries for India in T20I cricket last year. Notably, Samson had never scored a T20I hundred prior to 2024. Hence, after 37 matches, he has total three centuries to his name - one against Bangladesh and two against South Africa.

Incidentally, Phil Salt also has three centuries in T20Is after 37 games. Salt's highest score is 119. All of his centuries have come away from home in T20I matches against the West Indies.

Since Samson and Salt have the same number of centuries after 37 T20Is, both will share a point in this statistic.

Score: Samson 0.5 - 1.5 Salt.

#3 Sanju Samson vs Phil Salt - Who has the better average + strike rate in T20Is?

Batting average + strike rate is an important metric in T20I cricket, which shows how impactful a player has been for his team in the batting department. Sanju Samson's batting average is 27.93, while his strike rate is 155.17. His total average + strike rate equals to an impressive 183.1.

Phil Salt averages 36.97 with the willow for the England T20I team. His explosive batting performance has helped him maintain a strike rate of 165.32, meaning his total average + strike rate is 202.29. Thus, Salt gets this point as well.

Final score: Samson 0.5 - 2.5 Salt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news