Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant - comparing the stats of the two after 37 T20Is

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are two of the finest Indian wicketkeeper-batters currently. Both have tried to carve their own legacy, with Pant ahead of Samson in the number of games for India in the shortest format.

Pant made his T20I debut against England in February 2017. So far, he has garnered 1,209 runs in 76 games in the format at an average of 23.25, with three fifties.

Meanwhile, Samson stepped into the T20I format in July 2015 against Zimbabwe. However, his next appearance in the shortest format came in 2020 due to the tough competition for the keeper slot in the Indian team.

On that note, let's compare how Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have fared after their first 37 T20Is.

Trending

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant: Who has scored more runs after 37 T20Is?

Sanju Samson - 810 runs

Sanju Samson has accumulated 810 runs in 33 innings at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 155.17. In November 2024, Samson became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year.

He registered his finest knock of 111 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024, while helping India to post their biggest T20I total of 297.

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant - 590 runs

Rishabh Pant played his 37th T20I for India during the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Scotland. Until that point, the southpaw had scored 590 runs at an average of 22.69 and a strike rate of 123.43, with two fifties.

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant: Who has more keeping dismissals after 37 T20Is?

Sanju Samson - 18 dismissals (13 catches and 5 stumpings)

Sanju Samson has so far secured 18 dismissals as a keeper for the Indian team in the T20Is. However, it is important to note that Robin Uthappa, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan also donned the gloves for the side during Samson's presence in the XI.

It was only since August 2023 that Samson has predominantly been the regular keeper of the T20I side. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant was a preferred option by the captains when both featured together in a game.

Rishabh Pant - 12 dismissals (7 catches and 5 stumpings)

Rishabh Pant affected a total of 12 dismissals in his first 37 T20Is. Notably, Pant wasn't the only wicket-keeper for the side in his first three years due to the presence of players like MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Since August 2019, he has been a regular gloveman for the Men in Blue.

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant: Who has a better track record overseas after 37 T20Is?

Sanju Samson - 592 runs (28 games)

So far, Sanju Samson has accumulated 592 runs in 28 T20Is (25 innings) at an average of 28.19 on foreign soil. In November 2024, he hit two centuries in the four-match T20I assignment in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant - 307 runs (16 games)

Rishabh Pant garnered 307 runs in 16 games (14 innings) on overseas soil at an average of 27.90 in his first 37 T20Is. His finest knock of 65* off 42 balls came against West Indies in Providence Stadium in August 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news