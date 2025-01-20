Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul - comparing the captaincy stats of the two in the IPL

Rishabh Pant was announced as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, January 20. He will replace KL Rahul, who led the side in the last three seasons.

Pant was released by his previous franchise, Delhi Capitals, ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Although they opted to use the Right-to-Match (RTM) card for Pant, LSG elevated their bid to ₹27 crore, which forced the Capitals to back out of the bidding war. With this development, the southpaw emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history.

Meanwhile, Rahul was released from the LSG squad. Instead, he was bought by the Capitals in the IPL 2025 auction for an amount of ₹14 crore. The 32-year-old will likely lead the franchise in the upcoming season.

On that note, let's take a look at how Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have fared as captains in the cash-rich league.

Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul: Who has a better winning percentage as a captain in IPL?

Rishabh Pant - 23 wins in 43 games (Winning % - 53.48)

Rishabh Pant took over as the Delhi Capitals skipper in the 2021 season in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The side emerged as the table-toppers and qualified for the playoffs. However, the Capitals couldn't win the silverware.

Then, the Delhi-based franchise failed to reach the playoffs in the 2022 and 2024 seasons under Pant. He missed the entire IPL 2023 as he was still recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident. Overall, Pant has won 23 out of 43 games as a captain.

KL Rahul - 31 wins in 64 games (Winning % - 48.43)

KL Rahul was appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings in the 2020 season. He led the side to victories in only 10 out of 27 games until 2021 and held a winning % of 37.07.

Thereafter, Rahul captained the Lucknow Super Giants in 37 games in the last three seasons. He secured victories in 21 of those matches and helped the franchise qualify for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

However, the side failed to reach the playoffs in 2024, which resulted in Rahul being ousted from the squad. Overall, he has 31 wins in 64 games as captain.

Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul: Who has scored more runs as a captain in IPL?

Rishabh Pant - 1,205 runs (43 games)

After being named the leader of Delhi Capitals in 2021, Rishabh Pant slammed 1,205 runs in 43 games at an average of 35.44, with a strike rate of 143.96. He registered his highest score of 88* off 43 against the Gujarat Titans in Delhi last season.

KL Rahul - 2,691 runs (64 games)

KL Rahul stands sixth among batters with the most runs as a captain in the league. In five seasons, he has amassed 2,691 runs in 64 games at an average of 48.92 and a strike rate of 131.97. His finest knock of 132* off 69 came in the 2020 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul: Who has more keeping dismissals as captain in IPL?

Rishabh Pant - 41 dismissals

Apart from making tactical decisions and scoring runs, another parameter where Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul can be judged is through their wicket-keeping skills. The duo has shown quick reflexes over the years to contribute to the side as a keeper as well.

Overall, Pant is in the fourth spot with 95 wicket-keeping dismissals in IPL history. However, as a captain, the gloveman has registered 41 dismissals (29 catches and 12 stumpings) in 43 appearances. His best tally of four (two catches and two stumpings) was recorded in the IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul - 36 dismissals

On the other hand, Rahul has so far effected 63 keeping dismissals in the league's history. When talking about his wicket-keeping stats as a leader, Rahul has donned the gloves in only 35 out of 63 games. In those matches, the right-hander has 36 dismissals (34 catches and 2 stumpings).

