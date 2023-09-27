"Sapna sapna hi reh gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia's comfortable victory vs India in 3rd ODI

Australia beat India convincingly by 66 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (September 27) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. However, the hosts lifted the trophy having won the first two matches.

Australia played with a near full-strength XI in the dead rubber. Veteran players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell played their first game on the tour and had decent match practice ahead of the ODI World Cup.

After opting to bat first, David Warner (56), Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) powered Australia to 352/7 in 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for India but gave away 81 runs in his 10 overs.

In response, Team India got bundled out for 286 in 49.4 overs and lost the match by 66 runs. Rohit Sharma (81 in 57 balls), Virat Kohli (56), and Shreyas Iyer (48) tried to keep India in the hunt but could not complete the job. Glenn Maxwell picked up four wickets and bagged the Player of the Match award.

Fans enjoyed the match between India and Australia on Wednesday as they witnessed some brilliant individual performances. They expressed their reactions by sharing some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

We have played really well in the last 7 matches: India captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's performance in the series after the conclusion of the third match, saying:

"I am pretty happy. Will like to go all the way long but as long as I am hitting the ball well I am happy. We have played really well in the last 7 matches."

"We were challenged and we took the challenge with both hands. We responded to the challenge. unfortunately not the result which we wanted today but as I said the last 7-8 matches has been great for us."

Rohit also spoke about Bumrah's return to action after fitness issues and also his side's focus on the upcoming World Cup, saying:

"Yeah I am pretty happy with Burmah. Its all about the body, One or two bad games can happen to anyone but how he fees mentally and how feels body-wise is the most important thing for us and he is in a good space."

He added:

"When we talk about the 15, we are very clear in the mind. Pretty much, it's a team sport. The focus will be on that for the next one and half months and keep us fresh both physically and mentally."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next play in the World Cup warm-up match against England on September 30 in Guwahati.