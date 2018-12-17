×
Scary photo of Marcus Harris' helmet after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
29   //    17 Dec 2018, 11:01 IST

Marcus Harris was hit brutally by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer
Marcus Harris was hit brutally by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer

What's the Story?

During the third day's play of the second Test match between India and Australia, young Australian batsman Marcus Harris was hit brutally on the helmet by a vicious bouncer from the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Fortunately, no severe injury was caused to the batsman.

In case you didn't know...

The cricket fraternity has still not been able to overcome the shock of Phil Hughes' death which took place four years ago after being hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match. Since then, whenever a batsman is hit by a bouncer, the fielding team approaches the batsman to check on his safety.

The Heart of the Matter

During the second innings of Australia, Marcus Harris who is playing just the second Test of his career opened the innings along with Aaron Finch. The left-handed batsman had scored 70 runs off 141 balls and had troubled the Indian bowlers a lot.

However, in the second innings, he was hit brutally by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah and his helmet played a vital role in saving him from a serious injury. Harris totally lost his balance and fell on the ground after that bouncer.

After the Phil Hughes incident, the structure of the cricket helmet had been upgraded and the safety levels of the batsman's skull were increased. But the way Harris' helmet was damaged after that bouncer could be another warning bell for the helmet manufacturers.

What's Next?

Luckily, Marcus Harris escaped a severe blow on his forehead which showcases the importance of the helmet in modern day cricket. Harris was soon dismissed on the score of 20 but Australia have built a solid lead in the 2nd innings and have the upper hand in the second Test.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
