Scott Boland's 24-ball spell lights up the MCG

Scott Boland's debut figures of 6/7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground have skyrocketed the Victorian into Ashes folklore. The local was only added to the squad last week as cover for Pat Cummins in Adelaide, before a 24-ball spell in the second innings of the third Test changed his life.

Around 41,000 spectators turned up to the MCG to witness greatness on Day 3. The morning session lasting all but 90 minutes as Boland blew England's batting lineup away.

On an electrifying evening at the MCG on Day 2, Boland snagged two wickets in an over to leave England four wickets down at stumps. He returned to the bowling crease on Day 3 to take four more wickets, winning the Ashes for his country.

On the morning of Day 3, Australia secured an Ashes victory in emphatic style by an innings and 14 runs. They went 3-0 in the series as Boland collected the Johnny Mullagh Medal as player of the match.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes https://t.co/1hxwCl3vmI

A sound performance in the first innings of 1/48 of 13 overs, including the wicket of Mark Wood, had gotten Boland accustomed to the Test match arena. But his heroics in the second innings culminated in the fastest five-for in Ashes history, taking just 15 balls to to do so.

Boland's incredible 24-ball spell

Boland bowled one over in a memorable hour at dusk on Day 2, before bowling another three overs on the morning of Day 3.

Ball one: Dot ball. Left alone by Hameed.

Ball two: Dot ball. Left alone by Hameed.

Ball three: Wicket. Boland catches the edge of Hameed’s bat and Alex Carey takes a catch behind the stumps.

Ball four: Dot ball. Forward defense played by Jack Leach, which catches the edge of the bat.

Ball five: Wicket. Jack Leach shoulders arms to a ball that cannons into the top of off stump.

Ball six: One run. Stokes moves across and glances off the pads to fine leg.

Ball seven: One Run. Bairstow plays a shot through the gully.

Ball eight. Dot Ball. Backfoot defense played by Root.

Ball nine: Three runs. Root drives off the back foot to deep backward point.

Ball 10: Dot Ball. Bairstow defends back along the pitch.

Ball 11: Wicket. Bairstow is smashed on the pad and given out by LBW. He reviews but to no avail.

Ball 12: Dot Ball. Buttler gets onto the front foot against a good delivery to defend and is beaten.

Ball 13: Dot Ball. Root drives straight to point.

Ball 14. Dot Ball. Root doesn't offer a shot.

Ball 15. Dot Ball. Root drives to cover.

Ball 16. Wicket. Root edges a drive to Warner at first slip.

Ball 17. Dot Ball. Play and miss by Wood.

Ball 18. Dot Ball. Play and miss by Wood.

Ball 19. Wicket. Boland gets Wood caught and bowled as the tailender scoops one back up the pitch.

Ball 20. Dot Ball. Play and miss by Robinson.

Ball 21: Wicket. Robinson edges a defensive stroke and is caught at slip by Labuschagne.

Ball 22: 2 runs. Anderson flicks it off his pads to square leg.

Ball 23: Dot Ball. Anderson doesn't offer a shot.

Ball 24. Dot Ball. Anderson defends.

SEN 1116 @1116sen



calls Scott Boland's fifth and sixth wickets, as the debutant bowls Australia to "It's a movie script!" @collinsadam calls Scott Boland's fifth and sixth wickets, as the debutant bowls Australia to #Ashes glory in his home Test at the @MCG "It's a movie script!"@collinsadam calls Scott Boland's fifth and sixth wickets, as the debutant bowls Australia to #Ashes glory in his home Test at the @MCG. https://t.co/iiHpNT9Ba4

Boland's unerringly consistent bowling has been a cornerstone feature of Victoria's make-up and his excellence at the MCG was rewarded with Test selection. Boland took 3/33 & 5/56 in his most recent outing at the MCG and continued in fine fashion against England's batting lineup.

Boland's Indigenous heritage as a proud Gulidjan man in Victoria makes his debut a very proud day for Aboriginal Australia. Unfortunately, cricket has remained somewhat elusive for Aboriginal Australians as Boland became just the second Indigenous Australian to play a Test match.

ABC SPORT @abcsport



Speaking on Grandstand at Stumps, a humble Scott Boland said he would soak up a dream Test debut, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to be awarded the Mullagh Medal for player of the match.



📻 Listen

#Ashes #AUSvENG 🏏⚱️ Your day, @sboland24 !❤️💛🖤Speaking on Grandstand at Stumps, a humble Scott Boland said he would soak up a dream Test debut, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to be awarded the Mullagh Medal for player of the match.📻 Listen ab.co/3mEptAd 🏏⚱️ Your day, @sboland24!❤️💛🖤Speaking on Grandstand at Stumps, a humble Scott Boland said he would soak up a dream Test debut, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to be awarded the Mullagh Medal for player of the match.📻 Listen ab.co/3mEptAd#Ashes #AUSvENG https://t.co/PxzIXlrZAE

It is a regrettable part of the sport, but nonetheless a proud day for Aboriginal Australia as Boland became a new cult hero of the Australian team.

Victorian players have historically been denied a chance to represent Australia in favor of players from other states, leaving the Victorian crowd ever enthusiastic for "one of their own"—a la Shane Warne, Merv Hughes and Dean Jones.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 What it must feel like to be Scott Boland right now. Thousands stand and cheer for you wherever you go around the MCG & you get to lead an Ashes-winning Australian team off the field on your home-ground and this is just your third morning as a Test cricketer #Ashes What it must feel like to be Scott Boland right now. Thousands stand and cheer for you wherever you go around the MCG & you get to lead an Ashes-winning Australian team off the field on your home-ground and this is just your third morning as a Test cricketer #Ashes https://t.co/P2az8p4vN2

The 32 year-old has reaped the rewards of toiling hard at the first-class level and has brought joy to many Australians.

Also Read Article Continues below

Boland was part of a historic tour of Indigenous players in 2018 to honor the feats of Mullagh and the 1868 team. It is hoped his heroics in this Test match may be the 'Cathy Freeman' moment of cricket, with many young Indigenous Australians around the country now looking up to a new hero in the Australian cricketing fraternity.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee