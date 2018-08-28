Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sehwag predicts Test series scoreline, Bhuvneshwar Kumar set for comeback and more - Cricket News, 27th August 2018

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.11K   //    28 Aug 2018, 00:56 IST

Sehwag Indian team
Virender Sehwag is hoping for something special from the Indian Test team

With the Test series between England and India set to enter a tipping point at Southampton, celebrated cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ray Illingworth have offered their respective predictions on the titanic tussle.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained adequate fitness and will return to action in the Quadrangular series. Manish Pandey is aiming to seal a spot in India's unconvincing middle-order during the upcoming Asia Cup. In other news, Glenn McGrath has made a bold prediction on James Anderson's record-bound tally of wickets.

Let us take a look at all the significant cricket news from the day gone by.

Rejuvenated Manish Pandey looks towards Asia Cup

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey is in impressive form in the ongoing Quadrangular series

Batsman Manish Pandey is aiming to seal a spot in India's iffy middle-order in ODIs. With his last ODI appearance coming against Sri Lanka last year, he is determined to make a comeback during the upcoming Asia Cup.

Currently captaining India 'B' in the Quadrangular series at Bengaluru, Pandey has stood a class apart by amassing 233 runs at a remarkable strike-rate of 93.57. More pertinently, he has remained unbeaten in all three innings thus far.

Pandey said: "I'm looking at the middle order at the moment, trying to seal that position. This (Quadrangular) series was a proving ground to get some runs and get looked at for the Asia Cup. I want to enjoy myself, there is competition, but I want to focus on what I do best."

