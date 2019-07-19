'Selectors need to reach out to Dhoni,' Sehwag opines on the retirement debate

Virender Sehwag weighed in on the Dhoni retirement debate

Virender Sehwag, in a recent panel interview, said that the selectors need to inform Mahendra Singh Dhoni about the Indian team’s plans moving forward and if the latter is being considered to feature in the upcoming matches.

Dhoni’s retirement has been an enormous talking point ever since the 2019 World Cup veered to a breath-taking conclusion. Through the competition, the wicket-keeper wasn’t at his best and got lambasted from certain quarters for the sluggish nature of his batting. In the process, that criticism fuelled the fire of Dhoni’s retirement.

In a panel interview held recently, Sehwag weighed in on the debate which has become a matter of national concern over the past few days. The former Indian opener was of the opinion that Dhoni had the right to decide when to hang up his boots. However, Sehwag also said that the selectors needed to provide a bit more clarity on the situation and inform the wicket-keeper if he is indeed a part of India’s future course of action henceforth.

"It should be left to Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to him [Dhoni] and inform him that he is no more being seen as India's wicket-keeper batsman going forward."

He urged the selectors to be forthcoming with whatever decision they undertake regarding MS. Sehwag also talked about the situation that had arisen during the twilight of his career and said that he too wished the selectors had had a discussion with him and informed him of their plans.

Sandeep Patil, who was the chief selector at that time, chipped in stating that the responsibility of talking to Viru was with Vikram Rathore. However, the following did not take place and he was the one who talked to the opener once he had been dropped.

In agreement, Sehwag replied that with Dhoni facing a similar scenario, the chief selector, MSK Prasad, must sit down with the former Indian skipper and inform him of the Indian team’s plans at the earliest. Sehwag also opined that there was no point in the selectors talking to the cricketers after they had been axed from the squad.

The selection committee is expected to name the Indian squad for the tour to the West Indies in a couple of days. The announcement was originally due to come out on the 19th of July but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

India will take on the Caribbean outfit in all three formats, starting with the T20 series on the 3rd of August and culminating with a two-match Test series.