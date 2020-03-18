Self-isolation for 16-man South Africa squad that toured India

South Africa's three-ODI tour of Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Kolkata were affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Self-isolation of the 16-man squad that toured India for at least 14 days recommended.

Chief medical officer of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Dr. Shuaib Manjra has recommended self-isolation of the 16-man squad that toured India for at least 14 days. According to reports, the measures have been advised in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has caused havoc in the world.

South Africa's three-ODI tour of Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Kolkata were also affected, resulting in the quashing of the last two ODIs after the first was abandoned due to rain.

Manjra said in Johannesburg that cricketers needed to self-isolate to prevent the virus, if at all, from spreading and putting the lives of others in danger.

"We've recommended that all players self-isolate and social distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days because I think it's proper guidance to protect people around them."

He stated that any players showcasing symptoms or any other factors of concern of the deadly virus will immediately be managed accordingly and without any sort of delay. He further explained that the entire contingent that toured India were briefed about the disease and any kind of symptoms or concerns will be checked upon thoroughly.

Manjra stated that educating the players and making them aware about the happenings was top-most priority for them.

"In that period, should any of them have any symptoms or any other factors of concern, we will ensure we investigate appropriately and manage it accordingly."

"We've educated them (the players) of the disease, what it means, what the symptoms are and monitoring themselves in terms of temperature... We've continued to make our experts available to them even post-tour."