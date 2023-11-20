Selfless Sharma to Marvelous Maxwell: Gautam Gambhir analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from 2023 World Cup 

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shared his thoughts on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, about the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

Reflecting on some of the best performances in the tournament, Gambhir picked Indian pacer Mohammed Shami as the Jeet Ka Insurance Player of the 2023 World Cup. Praising the fast bowler, the former cricketer commented:

“Shami’s performance in the 2023 World Cup, claiming two five-fors and one seven-for, is equivalent to a batter scoring 150 and 200. I don’t think anyone has performed better than Mohammed Shami for India in this World Cup.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s blazing 40 off 24 balls against South Africa in match 37 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata features at No. 1 on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the 2023 World Cup. Hailing Rohit’s selfless approach during the tournament, Gambhir commented:

“In the entire World Cup, Rohit Sharma has not made any flamboyant statement. He is not self-obsessed or someone who talks big. That’s why he is selfless. After this World Cup, Rohit will get a lot of credit for his impact and selflessness. I feel Rohit Sharma is changing the attitude of the country and that is a very important thing.”

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable 201* off 128 vs Afghanistan in match number 39 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is second on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the 2023 World Cup. Making a massive statement on Maxwell’s knock, Gambhir commented:

“One is at loss of words to describe that innings. It was better than fantabulous. I don’t think such an innings will be played again in an ODI. People will try and create it and try to compare performances with Maxwell. But I don’t feel a better innings will be played in one-day cricket.”

Chasing 292 against Afghanistan, Australia were in massive trouble at 91/1. However, with his spectacular innings, Maxwell saved the Aussies from potential elimination from the tournament.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/32 against England in match number 29 in Lucknow is third on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the 2023 World Cup. According to Gambhir, Bumrah’s performance was as crucial as Shami in the tournament. He elaborated:

“Bumrah is the leader of the attack. He sets the tone of the match from the first over and no one has done it better than him. Don’t look at his numbers, but just look at the way he has bowled. I feel Bumrah is right up there with Mohammed Shami.”

