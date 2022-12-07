Sensational Mehidy, sublime Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh from 69/6 to 271/7 in 2nd ODI vs India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100* off 83) and Mahmudullah (77 off 96) and featured in a terrific seventh-wicket stand of 148 as Bangladesh recovered from a horrendous start to post a challenging 271/7 in the second ODI against India in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts were in all sorts of strife at 69/6 after 19 overs. However, Mahmudullah and Miraz led an excellent fightback to lift Bangladesh.

Last match hero Miraz and veteran batter Mahmudullah were initially content rotating the strike while hitting the odd boundary in between. Miraz got his first six when he skipped down the pitch and launched Washington Sundar down the ground in the 29th over.

Miraz went on to reach a well-deserved half-century with a single off Umran Malik in the 38th over. A couple of overs later, Mahmudullah also brought up a patient fifty.

Mahmudullah then opened up and slapped Mohammed Siraj for two fours in the 46th over. It took an excellent diving catch from KL Rahul off Umran’s bowling to end the sensational partnership as Mahmudullah looked to attack the Indian pacer.

Miraz carried on and went on to complete a superb maiden ODI hundred. He launched Shardul Thakur for two sixes in the last over and reached three figures with a single off the last ball of the innings. His brilliant knock featured eight fours and four sixes.

Siraj, Sundar put Bangladesh under early pressure

Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque began confidently, striking Siraj for consecutive boundaries at the start of the second over. Siraj induced an edge in the same over, but Rohit Sharma could not hold on to a low catch at second slip and went off the field as he hurt himself in the process. Siraj had his man off the very next ball as got one to nip back and trapped Haque (11) leg before.

Siraj also got the better of Bangladesh skipper Litton Das for 7 off 23. He breached Das’ defense with a full delivery that seamed back in as the batter attempted a drive. Umran then ended Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resistance for 21 with a 150 kph-plus delivery. The rookie Indian fast bowler knocked over Shanto with a full delivery that angled in from round the wicket and straightened enough to beat the outside edge.

Sundar then struck thrice to reduce Bangladesh to 69/6 by the end of the 19th over. Shakib Al Hasan (8) top-edged a slog sweep, while Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif Hossain (0) perished off consecutive deliveries.

Rahim was caught at leg slip as he tried to defend one. India smartly used DRS to get the decision in their favor. Hossain was then cleaned up by an arm ball.

It all seemed to be going India’s way in the second ODI. But that man Miraz once again stood in their way and this time he had Mahmudullah as well for company.

