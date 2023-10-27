Sensational Shami to Rollicking Rohit: Wasim Akram analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared his views on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, from India’s impressive four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Team India came up with a proficient all-round show to register their first triumph over the Kiwis in an ICC event since 2003. Bowling first, the Men in Blue restricted the Black Caps to 273 all out and then chased down the total in 48 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the India-New Zealand match, Wasim named fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Giving his reasons for the same, he said:

“He bowled with pace, took wickets in the middle overs, got wickets with yorkers. So, my award goes to him.”

"He bowled with pace, took wickets in the middle overs, got wickets with yorkers. So, my award goes to him."

Shami claimed 5/54 in his first match of the 2023 World Cup and was deservedly picked as India's "Jeet ka Insurance" against New Zealand.

Not surprisingly, Shami also features at No. 1 on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments for securing victory for India with his fantastic bowling effort.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s 46 off 40 is second on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-New Zealand clash. Praising Rohit’s innings, Akram commented:

“That guy is an unbelievable player. Rohit’s explosive batting left bowlers on the back foot. They went on the defensive after that. He hit boundaries everywhere and although he got out, he made the chase very easy for India. The momentum was with India.”

With his fantastic performances, Rohit has proved that he is the leader that the Indian team needs.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s 39* off 44 features at number three on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India vs New Zealand match in Dharamshala. Jadeja hit the winning runs as India broke their jinx against the Kiwis in ICC events.

“He is a match-winner. He played with calmness, bringing his experience into play. He has scored runs under pressure and knows how to score under tough situations. He is a proper all-rounder,” Akram said in praise of Jadeja.

When the left-hander came into bat, India were not out of trouble in the chase. They were 191/5, with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav having perished in quick succession. However, Jadeja saved India from a tricky situation and powered them towards victory. In the company of Kohli, the southpaw developed a winning strategy to take India home.

Like a good cricket team needs match-winners, a good savings plan needs a solid strategy. HDFC Life’s financial advice can help you create a winning game plan!