Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    13 Jul 2018, 22:47 IST

2016 Wimbledon Championships

Five months after Serena Williams return from maternity leave and four tournaments later, she has entered the finals of Wimbledon once again in a bid to win her eighth title.

She won her semi-final match with ease, defeating Julie Gorges 6-4, 6-2 in just over an hour. She will now take on Angelique Kerber in a repeat of the 2016 final which she won in straight sets.

However, it will not be easy for the younger Williams sister as Kerber has got the better of her on a few occasions, including the Australian Open final in 2016.

If Serena goes on to win the match against Kerber, she will have won her 24th Grand Slam title, thus equalling Margaret Court's record.

She has played a number of enthralling matches at Wimbledon before over the course of her career. Let's take a look at her top five matches at the All England Club prior to her final against Kerber.

#5 Wimbledon Final 2016

Serena was not having a great time at finals that year, losing in the Australian Open final to Angelique Kerber and in the French Open finals to Garbine Muguruza.

She was taking on Kerber once again in the finals, this time at Wimbledon, where she had tasted success six times before.

She had not dropped a single set en-route to the final and carried her form into the final as well as she avenged her loss in the Australian Open by defeating Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in a little less than two hours.

She produced some breath-taking tennis and did not allow Kerber to get back into the game after a closely fought first set.

By winning the title, she won her 22nd Grand Slam and equalled Steffi Graf's record - a record which she went on to break after winning the Australian Open in January 2017.

Result: Serena Williams def. Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3


2018 Wimbledon Championship Serena Williams
The Latest: Federer pushed off Centre Court at Wimbledon
Top 5 sportspersons still competitive at an old age
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
Top 5 Sourav Ganguly moments in cricket
5 quickest Test match wins ever
Top 5: Most dot balls bowled by an Indian player in the...
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
Test Cricket: Team India's 5 monumental away series...
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
