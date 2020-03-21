×
Shafali Verma following Sachin Tendulkar's message on maintaining hygiene amidst coronavirus threat

  • The 16-year-old was India's highest run-getter at the Women's World T20 this year.
  • Shafali also spoke about how she is keeping fit despite training facilities being shut down in recent times.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 21 Mar 2020, 10:06 IST

Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma

Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma, who stole the headlines with her explosive batting style at the top of the order for India in the Women's T20 World Cup has shared her thoughts on her maiden World Cup stint, her approach to keep fit during this period of forced isolation and a lot more in a column for the Hindustan Times.

Picked for the World T20 squad on the back of some thrilling performances in the domestic circuit, Shafali put on quite a show in the global event as she amassed 163 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 158.25.

Shafali claims that the last month has been extremely special for her and is thankful for having rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the sport at such a young age during the World Cup.

In the column, Shafali turns the clock back to when she received a hero's welcome on her return back home from Australia.

I will never forget the welcome that I received at my home in Rohtak. There were dhols and music. My relatives received me with garlands and I felt pretty special. It was like a dream after a special tournament.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to sports events and training sessions around the globe, the right-hander claims that she is using this time to recover from a strain in the right leg she picked up during the World T20.

The 16-year-old stresses on how she feels it is important to keep up the rhythm and not slack off despite all the training sessions hit by the coronavirus hazard.

I often shadow practice at home with a tennis ball. For a batswoman, it’s essential to maintain the rhythm and touch. It’s very important that I don’t get rusty. Nothing can substitute playing an actual game but one has to make the best out of a situation.

Shafali, who is currently spending some quality time with her family in Rohtak also sheds light on how she has been following her idol Sachin Tendulkar's message on maintaining hygiene at all times.

He tweeted recently to wash hands, maintain hygiene at home and workplace; I am following all that. Everywhere you go, there are messages on the ways to tackle coronavirus—be it on phone, television, newspapers—and it’s very important that people follow it seriously. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.
Published 21 Mar 2020, 10:06 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Shafali Verma
