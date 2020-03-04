×
Shafali Verma has brought happiness and positivity to Indian team, reveals Harmanpreet Kaur

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 14:46 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur has backed Shafali Verma to play her natural game in the semifinal against England
Harmanpreet Kaur has backed Shafali Verma to play her natural game in the semifinal against England

Shafali Verma is quickly making a reputation for herself as one of the most destructive T20 batters in women's cricket. In almost every game of the league stage at the T20 World Cup, she provided India with an explosive start with a swashbuckling cameo at the top of the order.

Although there are a few who question her temperament, considering she is not able to stay at the crease for a long period of time and build on her starts, Harmanpreet Kaur feels otherwise.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

Kaur has given Verma the license to attack the opposition by taking advantage of the field restrictions, and the teenager has certainly answered the skipper's call. Kaur also said that Verma brings a lot of energy into the team with her free-spirited cricket.

“She’s very naughty, gets so much happiness and positivity to the team, always wants to enjoy it,” Kaur said ahead of the semifinal clash against England.
“And when batting with her she’s motivating you and releasing pressure, that kind of player you need in your team. Whoever is playing, wants to play for the country and give their best, she’s enjoying for the team,” she added.

India and England met in the semifinals of the last edition of the Women's T20 World Cup too, where India lost comprehensively.

Kaur revealed that ever since that defeat, there has been a greater sense of understanding in the team, with each member getting specific individual roles to perform. This has made the team function more easily, as the individual efforts have come together and benefited the team as a whole.

India v New Zealand - ICC Women
India v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup
With India in fantastic form, having registered four wins from four games, and Verma firing on all cylinders, Kaur will be quite confident about their chances against England this time around. The two teams will be locking horns on 5 February in the first semifinal at Sydney.

Published 04 Mar 2020, 14:46 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma
