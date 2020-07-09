Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo to feature on Pakistan kits in absence of sponsors

Shahid Afridi foundation's logo will be used by the Pakistan team after the search for a new sponsor came to nothing.

PCB has not been able to get any sponsor on board after its previous deal with a global beverage giant ended.

The Pakistan cricket team, which is due to play three-Test match series and as many T20Is in England, has found itself in a spot of bother. The national team has failed to land a new sponsorship deal and now former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's charity foundation's logo will be featured on the Pakistani kit.

"We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB.Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut" Shahid Afridi wrote in his tweet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) last sponsorship contract with a global beverage giant had expired recently and the company wasn't looking to renew it either.

The PCB's marketing team invited bids for a new sponsor but, to its surprise, no company turned up other than a previous sponsor. The company that showed interest had a bid 35 to 40 percent lower than the previous deal.

PCB's marketing department has been struggling quite a bit to get money pumped into the board. Meanwhile, reports have also stated that the PCB has also failed to attract sponsors for its new domestic cricket structure. Consequently, PCB will have to bear the expenses of its domestic teams and tournaments itself.

The Pakistan-England Test series is set to begin after the conclusion of the West Indies-England series.

Shahid Afridi and his foundation

Shahid Afridi and his charity foundation has been in the news for the past couple of months. Shahid Afridi had been touring Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Baluchistan to deliver aid in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

However, Shahid Afridi contracted the virus himself while touring these places and had to undergo the treatment.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020